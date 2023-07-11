Farhan Akhtar Has A ZNMD Reunion But Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol Didn't Turn Up, Watch Video

Back in 2011, when Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released, it created waves not just at the box office, but also in terms of creating rich content-driven and commercial films based on friendships. ZNMD starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the lead roles, who embarked on a journey of finding themselves. As the film clocks 13 years this time, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to revisit the sky diving scene from the film.

Farhan who recently went on a sky diving journey, shared a video and asked where are his boys Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. His caption read, Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol .. And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion @art.of.extreme same pigtails and all ♥️#funtimes #suntimes #skydiving #empuriabrava

Have a look at the video:

Fans on seeing the post, couldn’t keep calm. Many took to the comments section to demand a sequel for the film. One of them wrote, “Where are Kabira and Arjun!! We need ZNMD Part:2 at any cost! My most fav movie! ❣️.” Another comment read, “That’s one movie we badly need a sequel of @faroutakhtar sir and team humble urge to come up wid ds soon . One of best movies we ever could have.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolved around three friends on a road trip and performing daring activities picked by each friend. This included participating in the Tomatina festival, skydiving, scuba diving and taking part in the running of the bulls. The film was a massive hit.

Over a decade after the film’s release, Farhan is part of another travel film revolving three main leads. Farhan in 2021 announced that he is going to turn director with the film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film’s poster has teased that it will be another road trip movie. The filming details are yet to be revealed.