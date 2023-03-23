Farhan Akhtar Finally Starts Working on Jee Le Zaraa, Excited Fans Say 'Speed Up the Process'

For those who were wondering whether Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa has been shelved, here is some good news for you. The Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt starrer is very much happening and Farhan has started working on it. Yes, you read that right. After a long wait, the actor-filmmaker took to his social media handle to share that he is on a location scout for the film.

Farhan shared a photo of him in a dessert and captioned it as, “Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan"

Take a look:

Netizens could not hold their excitement and took to the comment section to request Farhan to speed up the process. One user wrote, “Speed up the process please" whereas another user shared, “WAIT…SIR DID YOU JUST SAY JE LE ZAARA?!" However, some fans were disappointed that the director has not started working on Don 3 yet. “nahi ban rhi don 3 ghar jao sab" read another comment.

Farhan Akhtar announced the film in August 2021, on the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai and ever since there has been immense excitement surrounding it. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the film has been shelved after Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt entered motherhood in 2022.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be based on the lines of Farhan’s road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time. Jee Le Zaara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

