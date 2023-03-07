Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar also celebrated Holi with utmost joy. On Tuesday, the couple was snapped as they arrived at the venue where Javed Akhtar hosted a party. They were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Farhan and Shibani were seen twinning in white. The filmmaker-actor sported a white kurta-pyjama as looked dapper as always. On the other hand, Shibani looked hottest in a tie-dye maxi. The couple also dropped a selfie from the Holi celebration on their Instagram handle to send wishes to their fans.

Javed Akhtar was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the Holi party venue. He wore a white kurta with jeans and a hat. The lyricist also obliged cops with pictures and was seen taking selfies with them.

Among others, Anup Soni, Divya Dutta and music composer Anu Malik also joined the Holi bash organised by Javed Akhtar. Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also snapped together as they arrived for the Holi party.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who could not attend the Holi party due to unknown reasons, also took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the celebration. “Holi celebrations at Janki Kutir. How I miss being there," she wrote.

