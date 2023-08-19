Faria Abdullah Looks Effortlessly Chic In All- Black Ensemble

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with her acting skills in films like Jathi Ratnalu and Ravanasura. She also manages to impress fans with her amazing style sense. She recently treated fans to some of her pictures from a photoshoot. Faria Abdullah donned a one-shoulder black top and paired it with colour-coordinated pants. She left her hair open in wavy curls and opted for glowing makeup and a nude shade of lipstick. Faria wrote in the caption, “Getting ready for @vishwaksen’s family gathering.”

Fans loved her pictures. One of them commented, “Modernity+ dignity=Miss Faria Abdullah”. Others also appreciated her outfit and commented that she looks effortlessly beautiful. One of the followers also wrote that he loved Faria’s acting skills in the web series, The Jengaburu Curse.

Faria ticked all the boxes right with her striking fashion statements in an earlier post as well. She was seen donning a bralette, which she paired with a transparent blue top. Faria went for a neutral makeup look. She chooses hoop earrings to accessorise her look. She kept her long and wavy hair open. Faria wrote in the caption, “Feeling blue? I gotcha”.

Fans were in awe of her pictures. One of them commented that she is way better than her counterparts in the film industry. One of them wrote that the only thing which didn’t work in her favour was her tall height. Another follower commented that Faria is taller than some of the renowned stalwarts in the South Indian film industry, and this is the reason she has not been able to get to work.

Faria last acted in The Jengaburu Curse, which revolves around a London-based analyst Priya Das, who is forced to return to Odisha in search of her missing father. Priya comes across a connection between the Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha while searching for her father. She unravels a conspiracy involving bauxite mining, secretly backed by an international nexus, leading to unexplained deaths and a displaced community. This series is currently streaming on Sony LIV and boasts a talented cast starring Nassar, Sudev Nair, Makrand Deshpande, Tushar Acharya, and Shrikant Verma.