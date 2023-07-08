Farzi To Jubilee: Take A Look At The Must-Watch Web Series Of 2023

Indian web series are dominating the headlines. We have completed half a year, and within this time frame itself, there have been some amazing shows on streaming platforms which grabbed our attention. From thought-provoking dramas, historical sagas to thrilling crime stories, they were made with great skill and pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Today, let’s take a look at some of the must-watch Indian web series of the year.

1. Jubilee

Jubilee tells the story of the Indian film industry from 1940 to 1955. Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ram Kapoor played the lead roles in this web series. The show is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Andolan Films, Phantom Studios, and Reliance Entertainment.

2. Scoop

The story revolves around the life of crime journalist Jigna Vora, who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. Jigna was sent to jail for the murder case. The Netflix series is based on a real story and features Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in supporting roles.

3. Rocket Boys 2

The first season of Rocket Boys was well-liked. Now its second season is also getting a lot of praise. The web series is directed by Abhay Pannu and stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, along with Regina Cassandra. The show is streaming on SonyLIV.

4. Farzi

The Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora-starrer crime thriller television series received immense appreciation and emerged as the most-watched series. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Kerala Crime Files

The story revolves around a team of six policemen and a murder case headed by a sub-inspector. Aju Varghese and Lal play the lead roles in the six-episode series streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

6. Asur 2

This psychological thriller web series, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in the lead roles alongside Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, and Amey Wagh, is a major topic of discussion these days. The first season of Asur also received a lot of love from the audience, and now the second season has also created a buzz. It is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Which one is your favourite?