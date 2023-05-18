Fast X Review: Jason Momoa Is the True Star; Vin Diesel Film Disappoints BTS, Jimin Fans

Fast X Movie Review: Ten films on and multiple characters later, I still find myself getting excited about the Fast & Furious series. Best described in Bollywood language as Hum Saath Saath Hai meets Rohit Shetty’s action universe, Fast & Furious has many takers in India, primarily due to the large-scale cinematography and insane action sequence. Fast X continues to keep this formula intact on the plate but offers you a bowl of disappointment as well.

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, John Cena, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and the newest villain in the franchise played by Jason Momoa, Fast X continues to be all about family but this time, the whole family is at risk.

Set across numerous international locations, Fast X focuses on Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family being torn apart by those who were once allies. The monster behind it is Dante (played by Jason Momoa), a psychotic man who is at crossroads with Dom since the latter killed his father during a heist. Fast X connects with the events of Fast Five, opening a different set of doors for the story to proceed. Dante is out for revenge and this leads to Dom’s squad and his son being torn apart. The film follows one-third of the bigger picture planned out for the three-part Fast & Furious finale.

Fast X feels like you’re watching and being served Indian-Chinese Manchurian rice. You can see all the ingredients, they don’t all necessarily cook evenly, and yet they taste delicious. No, I am not hungry but by the end of the film, I couldn’t help but think of anything better to compare it with. Fast X has all the ingredients — the template of how the family is important to Dom, the cars, the action sequences, the grandeur, and the comedy being rashly thrown together one after the other. While in the bowl, it seems all things messy when it is served on the big screen, it is surprisingly entertaining.

Much like most of the recent Fast & Furious movies, Fast X also delivers gravity and logic-defying action scenes. You have Dom and the team trying to save the Vatican from blowing up after a massive ball-shaped bomb is running loose in the city. The whole sequence plays out very cartoonish and makes you even wonder how did the makers come up with such a bizarre sequence.

Another action scene that had me screaming ‘what’ was when Vin drags two helicopters together with just his car, smashing them together and a series of cars along the way. If Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s helicopter scene in Dubai had you raising eyebrows, the helicopter scenes in Fast X will have you questioning physics. Having watched the film in 3D, the climax scene had me on the edge. Although, again a questionable scene but the camera work and location truly get you engrossed.

Fast X is low on character and plot development, not allowing you to invest in any character — old or new. Instead, it feeds you hoot-worthy scenes one after the other. There are a number of cameos that take you by surprise and prepare you to bid farewell to the series. These cameos and nods take the film a notch higher, making the experience memorable.

Coming to the performances, the core cast of the film remained consistent, offering very little out-of-the-box performance. But Charlize Theron managed to hold the frame even when she was hardly there for a handful of minutes. Roping her as one of the villains in the past was one of the best decisions made by the makers. Michelle Rodriguez and Nathalie Emmanuel were a treat to watch while the men — Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Tyrese Gibson couldn’t hold the screen’s attention as strongly as the women. Diesel was evidently weak even in his trademark scenes.

The show-stealer of the film is Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star proves that he has nothing to do with the family legacy of the Fast & Furious family and is here only to have a ball and boy, what fun he has. Momoa lights up the screen with his character’s twist every single time he takes centre stage. Likely drawing inspiration from Joker of the DC comics, Momoa pumps life into the film every time it starts to drop. Special mention to the stylist who dressed Momoa in the film. The costumes elevated the actor’s charm.

A special mention to the music of the film. Director Louis Leterrier and the film’s music director Brian Tyler have handpicked some of the best songs to blend with the scenes. The much-welcomed comeback of Gasolina and J Balvin bringing the house down with Toretto stays behind long after the movie ends. However, BTS fans are going to be disappointed for Jimin’s song Angel Pt 1 with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long is played faintly in the first few minutes of the film. It is so mellow that if you are not paying attention to every detail in the frame, you could miss out on the song. This is bound to break ARMY’s hearts.

The film also has a few cars to flaunt but it doesn’t focus on the machines as the franchise did in the past.

Although not a technically sound film, Fast X is bound to draw an audience in India. Not only because of its loyal following but also due to its no-brainer, pure entertainment experience. For fans who have been a part of the fandom for years now, this film packs in enough Easter Eggs and plants the perform opening for the sequel.

Even as you prepare to leave the theatre, Fast X holds you back for a quick post-credit scene, revealing a shocking twist that is bound to bring back audiences to the theatres for the sequel.