Father-Daughter Duo Fardeen Khan And Diani Walk The Green Carpet Of IIFA 2023, Fans Call Them 'Adorable'

IIFA 2023 is just a few hours away from unraveling. The celebration of the cinema that is taking place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is surely going to be a star-studded event as the celebs from the tinsel town are expected to put up a memorable show for everyone to remember. For the same, several stars walked the green carpet including some popular faces like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Anil Kapoor, Rajakumar Rao to name a few. Gracing the show was also Fardeen Khan who was accompanied by her little daughter.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle, the No Entry actor can be seen walking hand in hand with a little daughter Diani. The father-daughter duo look smart and adorable in their respective outfits. While Fardeen Khan was dressed in a black tuxedo set with a bow tie, little Diani looked nothing short of elegant in a white dress. The two of them happily posed for the cameras before heading inside.

The heartwarming video was loved by many netizens as they recorded their reactions through lovely comments. One of them wrote, “Cute daughter". Another one commented, “So pretty and innocent". Someone else said,

“Look at the poise of the girl. How adorable she is!" A fan also stated, “So sweet!"

Fardeen Khan has delivered some major hits in his career like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, All The Best - Fun Begins and Heyy Babyy. He faded from the spotlight soon after. He was last seen starring opposite Sushmita Sen in Dulha Mil Gaya.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry. Apart from Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan is also expected to walk the carpet for tonight’s show.