Father-Son Duo Sreenivasan, Vineeth Sreenivasan Return With Comedy-Thriller Kurukkan

The much-awaited Malayalam movie Kurukkan, starring the father-son duo Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan, has finally hit the theatres on July 27th, 2023. Directed by Jayalal Divakaran, the film also features talented actors Shine Tom Chacko, Malavika Menon, Sohan Seenulal, and Ansiba Hassan in key roles, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

Kurukkan is touted to be a comedy-thriller drama, and the audience is eagerly anticipating the magic that the father-son duo will create on the silver screen with their enigmatic presence. The movie has been generating much hype prior to its release, with the makers strategically using trailers and various publicity stunts to engage the audience.

As reports from cine-goers suggest, Kurukkan has received mixed reviews. Many have praised the film for its timely comic elements, making it an enjoyable watch. Simultaneously, others have lauded the intense murder plot that adds depth and intrigue to the story.

Fronted by Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, the film marks his return to the silver screen after a considerable gap. The movie also reunites Sreenivasan and his son Vineeth Sreenivasan after five years, a collaboration that has previously won the hearts of the audience with their dominating screen presence. Their previous works together, such as Aravindante Athidhikal, Makante Achan, and Traffic, showcased their acting prowess and solidified their reputation as talented stars in the industry.

The plot of Kurukkan revolves around three individuals leading separate lives, whose fates become intertwined through a series of events. Vineeth Sreenivasan essays the role of a police inspector, while Shine Tom Chacko portrays an ex-employee who was suspended from an IT company for assaulting the CEO. Vineeth’s character had been suspended due to his extreme enthusiasm in a case that had media attention. Now, he is determined to change his image and establish his own identity. Actor Sreenivasan plays a pivotal role in the movie, and the trio’s paths cross during an investigation. Kurukkan promises to entertain and keep the audience on the edge of their seats as they attempt to uncover the identity of the murderer.

Following its theatrical release, Kurukkan is reportedly set to have an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar after three weeks, allowing a wider audience to experience this gripping comedy-thriller.