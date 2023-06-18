Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your Dearest Dad This Father's Day 2023!

FATHER’S DAY 2023 BOLLYWOOD: Father’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate and honor our fathers. This year it is being celebrated today on Sunday, June 18. There are several heartwarming Bollywood songs that depict the love and bond between a father and his child. Here are a few songs that beautifully capture the essence of a father-child relationship:

ALSO READ: Happy Father’s Day Wishes 2023: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status For Your Dad

Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat se Qayamat Tak)

The iconic ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from Aamir khan’s debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak definitely has to be on the top of our list. The song that established Aamir as a chocolate boy featured him describing the nervous feeling of a fresh graduate who is set to start a new journey after finishing college. The song achieved cult status in years to come and continues to be popular after three decades of its release. Crooned by Udit Narayan, the song features lyrics from Majrooh Sultanpuri and the music from Anand Milind.

Dilbaro (Raazi)

The song, featuring Alia Bhatt and her on-screen father Rajit Kapur, depicts the emotion of every father-daughter duo. Composed by the trio of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Dilbaro, from the 2018 release Raazi, features the vocals of Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan and Vibha Saraf.

Papa Jaldi Aa Jana (Taqdeer)

No matter when you listen to this song, it will bring tears to your eyes. An old melody from 1967, it portrays the pain of children whose father lives away due to work. This song can be dedicated to fathers, who are on tours or spend maximum time away from their families.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re (Heyy Baby)

Next in line is the heart-warming song from the movie Heyy Baby featuring Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and baby Juanna Sanghvi.

O, I Love You, Daddy (Akele Hum Akele Tum)

Interestingly enough, this song about the bond between a father and son is crooned by a father-son duo, Udit and Aditya Narayan. The song picturised on Aamir Khan and child artist Adil Rizvi perfectly depicts the bond between the onscreen father-son duo and makes up an important part of the film’s plotline. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8FsxkW7ZC8&feature=emb_title

Here’s wishing all daddy’s a very Happy Father’s Day 2023!