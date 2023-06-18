Father's Day: Yash Paints Daughter Ayra's Nails; Plays Chess With His Son Yatharv; Check It Out

The world is celebrating Father’s Day today and our celebs are marking the day with lovely pictures and heartfelt notes. KGF star Yash is also one of them. While the actor didn’t post anything himself, he was captured by his wife and former actress Radhika Pandit tending to her daughter Ayra and playing with his son Yatharv.

In the photo album, Yash can be seen applying nail paint on Ayra’s toes. A different picture showed the pan-India superstar engrossed in a game of chess with Yatharv. Another slide showed Yash holding his son and daughter in his arms. Her caption read, “Feels so good to see Ayra n Yatharv share that bond I have with my Pappa, with their Dadda. Happy Father’s day to all the best Dads out there!!,"

Yash, who rose to pan-India stardom with his role in the 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1, achieved tremendous success both in Karnataka and across the country. Portraying the iconic character of Rocky Bhai in KGF catapulted him into the limelight and garnered him immense recognition. Besides his remarkable acting prowess, Yash is also renowned for his impressive car collection. A passionate car enthusiast, he has recently expanded his garage by adding a sleek black Range Rover to his collection.

Recently, a video went viral featuring Yash, accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and their children, driving home their newly purchased Range Rover. The video captured the moment as they arrived at their residence, with a yellow board reading “Registered" displayed in front of the car. After reaching home, the couple embraced their children and posed for the camera. Yash was seen sporting a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with brown pants, while Radhika Pandit looked elegant in a sky-blue kurta set. The new car was adorned with a garland, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Yash will soon be seen in the upcoming film Googly 2. The movie is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and will also star Kriti Kharbanda as the female lead.