Fatima Sana Shaikh Expresses Admiration For Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan

Ever since she stepped foot into Bollywood, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the industry’s most esteemed filmmakers and actors. While she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, she recently lauded Aamir Khan for his exceptional work in the film industry. Interestingly, her cinematic journey commenced with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Fatima, in interaction with Humans of Cinema, acknowledged the diverse and impactful films offered by Aamir. She said, “I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan, but I feel Aamir Khan has given us a lot of films like Rang De Basanti, PK, Peepli Live, all of these films are so different.”

She is also a fan of actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Juhi Chawla and Vidya Balan. She acknowledges their deep understanding of music and praises the kind of work they have done throughout their careers. From commercial films to projects they completely own. Fatima feels that the young generation of actresses has a long way to go to match up to the achievements and versatility of these stars.

In her highly anticipated upcoming project, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, Fatima Sana Shaikh will share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal. The actor will be portraying the iconic role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Expressing her profound admiration, Fatima considers Vicky Kaushal to be the finest actor of this generation.

Fatima couldn’t stop praising her co-star Vicky’s acting skills. She said that Vicky is a brilliant actor who has the ability to transform into his characters. She was in awe of his talent and professionalism. Fatima also appreciated Vicky’s down-to-earth nature, mentioning that he is a good co-actor and is always available, without any drama or tantrums.

Earlier this year, the filming of Sam Bahadur came to an end and Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with the rest of the star cast, celebrated the wrap of the movie. Overwhelmed with emotions, she took to Instagram to express her feelings.

Apart from Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. This star-studded movie features an ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma. Additionally, Fatima is expected to star in Dhak Dhak.