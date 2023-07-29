Fawad Khan To Ali Zafar, A Look At Pakistani Stars Who Became Popular In India

There have been many actors from different industries who have tried their luck in Bollywood. There have been some actors and actresses from Pakistan as well, who worked in Hindi films and were liked by the audience. After the Uri attacks of 2016, the political tension between India and Pakistan grew, and these artists were banned from working in India. Today, let’s look at some of the Pakistani actors who worked in Bollywood.

Mahira Khan: One of the most popular actresses in Pakistan, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Raees, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. People were in awe to see her beauty, and love her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone was convinced that she could be the next big thing in Bollywood after seeing her performance.

Fawad Khan: He become popular in India after performances in Pakistani serials, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. Fawad Khan got a chance in Bollywood as well and made his debut with Khoobsurat, opposite Sonam Kapoor. Then, he also starred in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut.

Ali Zafar: A well-known name in India, Ali Zafar charmed the audience through his acting in many films. He also impressed the audience with his songs. Ali Zafar became one of the most popular Pakistani actors in India, who has starred in multiple Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Kill Dil.

Saba Qamar: The Pakistani serial Maat made Saba Qamar ba household name. She made her debut in Hindi films with Hindi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan. The film was a huge hit and Saba Qamar’s performance was well liked by everyone. Saba didn’t appear in any other Hindi films after that.

Sajal Ali: Sajal Ali gained immense popularity in India after she played the role of Sridevi’s daughter in Mom. The film was well received and everyone believed that she had a promising future in Bollywood. She was not seen in any other Hindi film after Mom.