'Feel NCP Will Do Justice To My Father's Ideology': Gargi Phule On Joining Politics

Gargi Phule, the Marathi TV-theatre actress and the daughter of late actor Nilu Phule, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday. Gargi was inducted into the party at the NCP headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of state party president Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and former state minister Sunil Tatkare among others. Speaking at the event, Gargi shared that she wanted to work with Sharad Pawar for a long time and when she was asked, she immediately accepted the invitation.

“My father had been deeply rooted in the socialist ideology and I feel that the NCP will do justice to the ideology,” Gargi added.

Gargi Phule also said that the members of the Pawar family know her family well as they used to have regular interaction with her father. She also said that now she feels that she should contribute something to the party. “These are not times when one can sit calmly on the banks. These are times when everyone will have to jump in the stream. The youth feel that some change needs to be brought to politics. I will strive for that,” she added.

Speaking of her father, the noted Marathi actor Nilu Phule was described as the most accomplished villain in films as well as in theatres. The actor acted in over 130 films in his career of four decades and marked his footprint with his debut film Ek Gav Bara Bhangadi. Apart from his accolades in cinema, the veteran actor was also known for his social activism. He was also said to have a clear and intense political and social consciousness. Nilu Phule also worked hard to promote various traditional art forms. The actor died on July 13, 2009, after battling oesophagus cancer.

Coming back to Gargi, she began her career in 1998 with experimental theatre and was trained under Satyadeo Dube. Apart from her rimary work in theatre, she has also been featured in daily soap operas, films and web series over the years.