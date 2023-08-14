Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan To Drop First Glimpse at Film on Independence Day

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is India’s first aerial action film and will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Now the makers of the much-awaited India’s first aerial action film ‘Fighter’, are all set to bring along the mega celebration for Independence Day with the ‘Spirit of Fighter’. While the audience has been eagerly waiting to experience more about this action entertainer, the director has indeed raised the bar of excitement while breaking this big announcement all set for its release tomorrow at 10 AM.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster while carrying the spirit of patriotism and announcing a big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM. She captioned-“10AM, Tomorrow. #SpiritOfFighter #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan"

Carrying along the true spirit of Independence Day, this announcement has indeed a treat to relish. After WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for yet another grand release with ‘Fighter’. Moreover, this has indeed raised the bar of excitement to watch out for this big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM.

Fighter marks Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. The duo previously collaborated on Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Fighter is also the second time that Siddharth worked with Deepika Padukone. They previously joined hands for Pathaan (2023), headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starred John Abraham. This will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

In April this year, it was reported that the team shot for an epic fight sequence in the movie. “Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand know that the stakes are high with Fighter and they are set to shoot their biggest climax till date. The team will be shooting for over 120 hours for this action-packed climax scene, which will take about 25 minute of screen time in the film. The team will be shooting hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots for the concluding episode of Fighter. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be a part of this epic climax shoot,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The insider also claimed that Siddharth Anand has a ‘larger-than-life vision’ for Fighter and that he plans to make it a visual treat for the audience.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release on 25th January 2024.