Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to Start Shoot for Film's Month Long Schedule on This Date

Ever since the announcement of Deepika Padukone co-starring in the Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller film Fighter was made, fans have been super excited to witness the two big stars on screen together. While the shooting for the film is in full swing, a recent update informs about the recent development of one of the movie’s pivotal sequences.

The film is touted to be one of the biggest action spectacles of Indian Cinema with the two leads, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing the character of Fighter Jet Pilots. So far, the team has completed shooting for the film at the Tezpur Airbase in Assam, the snow capped mountains of Kashmir’s Pahalgam and Hyderabad’s Dundigal Air Force Academy. And now, we hear that Fighter team is all ready to kickstart a month long schedule of the film from March 19, as per a report in PinkVilla.

A source close to the development said, “Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will shoot for one of the most important schedules of the film starting from March 19. It would be a wrap on this schedule by April end. The dates of shoot have been strategically clustered to shoot and prep simultaneously. The shoot will be done at real locations in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, followed by a week of prep work,” revealed a source close to the development. Talat Aziz too is a part of this schedule and he plays the role of Hrithik’s father. “Some emotional moments too will be shot between HR and his onscreen father in this (Mumbai) schedule.”

“April is going to be heavy on action for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Every scene to be shot in April would require extensive prep work from the actors and also the crew. Fighter’s cast and crew have blocked their calendar from March 19 to April 30, including dates for prep work,” the source added.

Fighter is looking like one of the most exciting project this year, giving audiences exactly what they want including Hrithik Roshan’s signature slo-mo walk that he made iconic in films like Dhoom 2, Agneepath, Bang Bang, WAR and the recent Vikram Vedha.

That, combined with the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with a novelty genre with some cutting-edge action in the sky, makes the superstar’s next an exciting entertainer that has much to offer.

