Fighter Update: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Set For Climax Shoot, Deepika Preps For Party-Number

The buzz about Fighter is getting stronger with each passing day. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films for the next year. Buzz is that, the makers are looking forward to wrapping the final leg of shoot including patchwork and other elements by October. Fighter is all set to release on January 25, 2024.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik will resume shooting for Fighter from tomorrow. Anil Kapoor will also be joining him. A source close to the production house informed the portal, “It’s a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film’s climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It’s a song choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika, and the other members from the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first-ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city.”

After this, there are a couple of shoots scheduled at International locations, where Siddharth will be shooting for two more songs. The source added, “Siddharth loves to mount his films and display the scale in every frame. Fighter is his passion project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable cinematic experience for the audience. From the action blocks to dramatic confrontations and the music – Siddharth is ensuring larger-than-life elements in all aspects. Music has always been USP for his cinema, and the three melodies as well as the visuals of the three songs will be the talk of the town upon the launch.” Both of the songs have been composed by Vishal – Shekhar.

Post these shoots, the team will reunite for the final leg of commitments. The source revealed, “It’s a short shoot of patch work in the early part of October and the makers intend to call it a wrap by 2nd half of October.”

On a closing note, it added, “Siddharth shot for the action blocks and aerial shots in advance giving enough time to the VFX team to bring out a polished version of the sequences. He kept songs and dramatic scenes for the end, and is all set to bring his film during the Republic Day weekend,” the source concluded.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter has been written by Ramon Chibb and is all set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2024.