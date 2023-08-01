Film Industry Applauds Lok Sabha's Move To Tackle Piracy Through Cinematograph Bill 2023

On July 31, 2023, the Lok Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, signalling a significant development in the film industry’s fight against piracy. The bill had already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the preceding days. The amendment brings stricter penalties for individuals caught recording movies inside cinema halls, aiming to curb illegal recording and distribution of copyrighted content.

According to the newly passed bill, those found recording movies inside cinemas will face fines and imprisonment. This measure is expected to act as a strong deterrent against the unlawful practice of piracy, which has long plagued the film industry. The amendment also addresses the need for an expansion of the number of age ratings available to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the body responsible for certifying and censoring films for public exhibition. Importantly, the CBFC’s powers to censor films have been retained, while the revisional power of the government, revoked by a Supreme Court judgment in 1991, has been struck off from the Cinematograph Act, of 1952.

In 2019, the amendment faced opposition from the film industry when the requirement to reintroduce the revisional powers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was proposed. The film industry was concerned that this move would allow the ministry to revoke a film’s certification and demand a re-review by the CBFC, potentially leading to unnecessary delays and challenges for filmmakers.

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, of 2023, also addresses certain other practices in the film industry. It now permits the re-certification of adult-rated films (with an ‘A’ rating) for television broadcasts. This practice was previously prohibited since 2007, but with the amendment, films rated ‘A’ can now be re-certified for television telecasts. In contrast, the CBFC no longer has the authority to censor television programs, following court decisions that have shaped its role and scope.

While the amendment strengthens film piracy laws and introduces new measures to combat unauthorized recording and distribution of movies, the CBFC’s censorship powers remain intact. The CBFC can still demand cuts in a film, and failure to comply with these changes can result in the film being denied certification for public exhibition. A Committee of Experts, led by veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, had previously suggested that the CBFC’s role should be limited to determining the maturity of content without recommending cuts.