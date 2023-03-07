Tollywood director Maha Venkatesh Maha is known for his film C/o Kancharapalem (2018). He received accolades for this slice-of-life Telugu-language anthology film. Recently, Venkatesh hogged headlines for his comments on the popular Yash-starrer film franchise, KGF. The Prashanth Neel directorial garnered massive success at the box office and broke many records. Yash received a pan-India star status after the success of the KGF franchise.

Audiences and critics have showered the film with praise, but Venkatesh has a different view.

In a recent roundtable conference, the filmmaker took an indirect dig at KGF’s storyline. Without mentioning the film’s name, he said, “A mother asks his son to become a great man by looting all the gold in the world and towards the end, he dumps all the gold in the ocean! Will any mother ask her son to become a goonda; I would like to meet such a mother.”

KGF fans have been trolling Venkatesh ever since his video of this comment emerged on social media. Many fans of Yash have now retaliated saying that it is not correct to criticise a film so badly. Others are trolling Venkatesh by creating memes.

“Clowns meeting at one place and making fun about the movie whose first show collection is was higher than their underground movies lifetime number,” read one meme by Yash’s fan page.

“It is said that it is not good for a director to talk so badly about another film. He who has done two films is saying that it is wrong to call it a pan India film… KGF films are commercial films.. they will be like that.. Nandini Reddy responded to this matter.. and gave an explanation. She also made a tweet regarding this,” commented one user.

Venkatesh further revealed in the interview that he is not coming up with new films of late, because film producers have been turning down his films — citing that they are more suitable for OTT, and are not ‘pop-corn’ movies. Venkatesh also said that he feels in pop-corn movies, people don’t care about the storyline; they care more about the pop-corn in the tub. If producers are encouraging people to watch such stuff, then it’s a wrong message given to the public, he said.

