Filmmaker Tamizh May Direct Dhanush, Simbu And Karthi In Next Film

Filmmaker Tamizh is a known name in the South film industry. We have good news for his fans. According to reports, the actor-director is in talks with actors Dhanush, Simbu and Karthi for his upcoming release. The film is reportedly going to be produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. No confirmation has been made by Tamizh or the actors on this though. Details about the film have been kept under the wraps.

Tamizh made his directorial debut with the period-action police drama Taanakkaran. Starring Vikram Prabhu, Anubuarasan and MS Bhaskar, the film hit the OTT platforms on April last year. Penned by Tamizh, the film is based on real-life incidents and discloses the hardships a slew of young police trainees face at a training camp. Tamizh worked as a constable for the Tamil Nadu Police Department for 12 years. Many believe he drew his real-life experiences and brought them to the screen.

Anjali Nair, Madhusudhan Rao, Lal and Livingston bagged the supporting roles in the film. Backed by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gobinath, and Thanga Prabaharan R under the banner Potential Studios LLP, the film garnered positive reviews from both critics and the audience. With music by Ghibran, the cinematography of the film is handled by Madhesh Manickam.

Tamizh is best known for films such as Jai Bhim and Run Baby Run. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Viduthalai Part 2 and Vadakkupatti Ramasamy.

His upcoming release Vadakkupatti Ramasamy is written and directed by Karthik Yogi. The film also stars Megha Akash, Santhanam and Motta Rajendran in pivotal roles. The music is by Sean Roldan and the cinematography is taken care of by Deepak.

Read all the Latest Movies News here