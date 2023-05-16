First Look Of Jr NTR's Next To Be Unveiled On Actor's Birthday: Report

Jr NTR’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR 30, is one of the highly anticipated pan-India films. Ever since the film has begun its production stage, fans are eager to have a little sneak peek from the sets or an update. Now as per various media reports, the team is planning to release the first look and title on Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20. They will be released by the makers on social media platforms. It is also said that Jr NTR is looking fierce in the first look poster and his avatar will be massy and intense.

The RRR fame is reuniting with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. NTR 30 also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu cinema industry. A few weeks ago, Saif joined the team on the sets and was given a grand welcome by the team.

The fans have been demanding updates on the NTR 30 and recently, the actor requested his fans to be patient as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people which is not healthy. During Amigos’s pre-release event in February, NTR stated, “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker,” he added.

The latest buzz related to the film is that the actor will be having a double role, one of the father and one of the son. The story of the film is said to be about the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man from the community.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of NTR 30 and Kenny Bates, known for designing the action sequences of Mission Impossible and Transformer, has been on board as stunt director.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel. He is all set to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukherji. He also has another project with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.