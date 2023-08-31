First Look Of Kannada Actor Upendra's Directorial UI Out

After a break of eight years, Kannada actor Upendra has taken the director’s chair with UI, a project that was announced a year and a half ago. The team has not made any buzz regarding the film since then. Recently, Upendra has ignited anticipation among his fans by unveiling a teaser video that cleverly spoofs the tradition of revealing the first look poster to generate hype for the film.

The video, shared on Instagram, opens with a light-hearted conversation with the producers, raising questions about the necessity of extensive promotions for a genuinely exceptional film. “First impressions…Unveiling The BTS Of Ui the movie: The Update Of First Look is Here!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth have bankrolled the pan-India production UI under the banners of Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. The storyline has been kept under wraps making the fans more curious.

According to earlier reports, the teaser of the film will be released on September 18. UI is reportedly made at a budget of over Rs 100 crore. It is said that film boasts several technical innovations including a 3D body scan which was executed with the help of 200 cameras and as many as 1400 VFX shots, among others.

The media reports also suggest that the UI makers are aiming to release the film by December. Upendra has begun dubbing for the edited footage, the reports added. The dubbing is expected to continue for a month as Upendra is lending his voice to Kannada and as well in Telugu version. Reportedly, the search for a suitable voice for Tamil and Malayalam is under process.

The film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead with Murali Sharma playing a significant role. Sunny Leone and Nidhi Subbaiah have a special appearance in the film.