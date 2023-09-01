First Look Of Malayalam Horror Drama Kathanar Out On Jayasurya's 45th Birthday

On Thursday, the makers of the Malayalam fantasy horror drama Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer unveiled the first glimpse of the film. The first look was released specifically on August 31 to mark the birthday of the lead actor Jayasurya. Helmed by Rojin Thomas, the film also has Anushka Shetty in the lead role. It is based on the thrilling tales of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest. It is believed that he used to possess supernatural powers.

As the actor Jayasurya celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, Kathanar makers stepped in with the decision to treat his fans to a glimpse of the film. The two-minute-long glimpse of Kathanar begins with Jayasurya who has been kept behind bars by the church authorities as they believe he possesses some evil powers. They believe that these powers will destroy their church. The first glimpse of the film promises a thrilling journey to a world with supernatural elements as people with unusual faces make the glimpse look spooky.

As the first glimpse moves forward, the makers also hint that Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer will be released in two parts. The next part will be released in 2024. The film will be released in seven languages. If the reports are anything to go by, it is the first Indian film with virtual production technology.

While sharing the first glimpse of the film, Rojin wrote on Instagram, “Can you sense the haunting hum of a netherworld spell? Kathanar, the wild sorcerer, is on the brink of his arrival..!! Happy birthday Versatile Actor Jayasurya. India’s Most Exquisite Actress Anushka Shetty @anushkashettyofficial Joins Team Kathanar!"

Additionally, Rahul Subrahmanian has been given the responsibility to compose the music for Jayasurya starrer. Jungjin Park has contributed as the action choreographer. However, the makers have yet to reveal the entire cast of the movie. It is pertinent to note that Anushka Shetty will be making her debut in Malayalam cinema through the film.