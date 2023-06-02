First Look Of Nikhil Siddhartha's Next Swayambhu Unveiled On Actor's Birthday

The makers of Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th movie, titled Swayambhu, unveiled its first look on the actor’s birthday after teasing with a pre-look poster. The film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios, with Tagore Madhu as the presenter, is a grand pan-India historical drama. The shooting for the movie is scheduled to commence in August.

The makers revealed Swayambhu’s first-look poster featuring Nikhil Siddhartha as a fierce warrior on the battlefield. With long hair, a determined expression, and mounted on a horse, Siddhartha wields a spear (a Sengol) in one hand and a shield in the other. It should be noted here that the word Swayambhu means self-born or the one that is created of its own accord.

This film is anticipated to be Nikhil’s most expensive project to date. In his Instagram post, the actor expressed excitement about collaborating with renowned technicians such as DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, music director Ravi Basrur and production designer M Prabhakaran. Siddhartha also mentioned reuniting with his producer, Tagore Madhu, and shared the motion poster of Swayambhu.

The background music in the poster received a positive response from fans who couldn’t contain their admiration for it. One user expressed admiration for the actor and called the poster “a delightful surprise". Another fan commented that the film will be

“a blockbuster". A third user claimed that the motion poster is “pure goosebumps".

The debutant director Bharat Krishnamachari emphasised the significance of Sengol, an artefact, in the Chola era, specifically regarding the symbolic transition of power between kings. His research extensively explored the ancient kingdoms of South India for the making of Swayambhu.

In addition to Swayambhu, Nikhil’s upcoming release titled Spy will revolve around the mysterious disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.