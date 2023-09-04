First Look Of Pawan Kalyan's OG, Released On His 52nd Birthday, Sets This Record

On the occasion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s 52nd birthday, the much-anticipated glimpse of his upcoming movie OG was unveiled. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Pawan Kalyan in a brand-new avatar as a formidable gangster. The glimpse offers a tantalizing glimpse of the actor’s charismatic screen presence and promises high-octane action sequences.

In this sneak peek titled They Call Him OG, the narration by Arjun Das sets the stage for what he describes as a freakin bloodbath. The narrative revolves around a former gangster’s return to the underworld, and the intensity of the scenes coupled with Arjun Das’s commanding voice-over have created a palpable buzz. This teaser has even earned the moniker Hungry Cheetah.

The highly awaited glimpse has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, as they witness Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a full-fledged action-packed role. However, the movie is not only making waves for its thrilling content but has also achieved a remarkable milestone in the Telugu film industry.

Hungry Cheetah has emerged as one of the most-liked glimpses on social media platforms. Within 24 hours of its release, it garnered more than 730,000 likes on YouTube and accumulated over 16 million views. Currently, the glimpse boasts over 780,000 likes and has amassed an impressive 21 million views. Notably, this achievement has surpassed the previous record held by Bheemla Nayak, which received 728,500 likes within 24 hours. It’s worth mentioning that Bheemla Nayak, released in 2022, also starred Pawan Kalyan in a leading role.

OG marks the Telugu cinema debut of Emraan Hashmi as he portrays the antagonist in the film. The movie also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Shriya Reddy in pivotal roles. Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film’s music is composed by S Thaman.

Pawan Kalyan’s last outing, Bheem, enjoyed a decent run at the box office, raking in approximately Rs 110 crore.