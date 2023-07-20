First Look Of Rakesh Varre’s Telugu Film Peka Medalu Out

Baahubali fame Rakesh Varre has come up with his new Telugu project titled Peka Medalu. He is the producer of this movie. The film introduces young talents such as Vinod Kishan — who acted in hit films like Naa Peru Shiva and Andhaghaaram — and Anusha Krishna to the film industry. Vinod and Anusha will be playing the lead roles in Peka Medalu. Rakesh Varre has produced and acted in the film Evvarikee Cheppoddu, which was released in 2019, under his production banner Crazy Ants Productions.

This movie became the most-viewed Telugu film on Netflix within a time frame of four years. Now, Rakesh is helming Peka Medalu under the same production banner to encourage new talents. Crazy Arts Production shared the first look poster of the movie on its Twitter handle yesterday. The caption read, “Presenting the captivating first-look poster of our upcoming movie #Pekamedalu! Following the universally appreciated #EvvarikeeCheppoddu, we are thrilled to bring you yet another exhilarating roller coaster of emotions.”

Presenting the captivating #firstlook poster of our upcoming movie "#Pekamedalu"! Following the universally appreciated "#EvvarikeeCheppoddu," we are thrilled to bring you yet another exhilarating roller coaster of emotions.Check #Motionposter Here: https://t.co/8p8xnx3HhN pic.twitter.com/vNXC5zWspS— Crazy Ants Productions (@crazyantsfilms) July 19, 2023

The title of this movie is intriguing and provocative. The image in the first look poster has a unique appeal. In the poster, Vinoth Kishan is depicted in the middle of a 360-degree image of Hyderabad. He can be seen climbing a ladder while sporting a lungi, a shirt, spectacles, and a sly grin. A busy Hyderabad neighbourhood is visible in the distance.

There are 50 talented newcomers and experienced technicians who have worked diligently in Peka Medalu. Renganath Ravee, who is an eminent sound designer, has handled the film’s sound. He has worked in movies like Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu. Sound mixer Kannan Ganpath has also worked together with Renganath on the sound design of this movie. Debutant director Neelagiri Mamilla is getting introduced in the Telugu film industry with this movie. He has written the film’s story as well.