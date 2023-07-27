First Look Poster Of Harish Raj’s Pretha… The Unexplained Out

The first look poster of Kannada actor Harish Raj’s Pretha… The Unexplained has been going viral on Reddit. The poster features Harish Raj, decked up in a striped t-shirt and denim, with a backdrop of forest and starry night. He is seen holding a torchlight in his hands.

“Pretha The Unexplained: Harish Raj’s new horror movie first look revealed. Are you ready for a spine-chilling experience? Harish Raj’s new horror movie Pretha…The Unexplained will make you scream in fear. See the first look poster and find out more about this thrilling film. #PrethaTheUnexplained #HarishRaj #KannadaMovies #HorrorFans 3 of 30,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

According to Kannada News 18, the actor has produced the film under his own production house. He is also the director as well as the hero of Pretha…The Unexplained. With this, Harish Raj is once again proving that he is indeed a multitasking artiste. For the unversed, the Kannada actor did a similar job in his 2009 film Kalakar.

Going by the viral poster, Pretha… The Unexplained will not only be released in Kannada but also Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

The film is slated to release later this year in either October or September. The ensemble star cast of Pretha… The Unexplained also includes Ahira Shetty, Amulya Bharadwaj and BM Venkatesh. Kiran R Hammi penned the dialogues, while Praveen Srinivas Murthy composed the music for the film. Sivasankar is the cinematographer.

Last year, Harish Raj completed 25 years in the entertainment industry. The actor’s life came full circle as he was roped in by the popular show Jothe Jotheyalli to play the role of Vishwas Desai. Harish’s character was an NRI who had returned to his motherland. The actor marked his 25th year in the entertainment business by working on a television, from where he kickstarted his journey.