First-look Poster Of Malayalam Movie Chaver Out

The first-look poster of the Malayalam movie Chaver is finally here. Directed by Tinu Pappachan, the movie’s first look was much awaited. In the poster, Kunchako Boban, Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese Pepe’s stone statues can be seen. The poster looks very intense and promising as the character of Kunchako stands dominantly above others, and there is a tree placed next to him that symbolises the possibility of benevolent traits in him.

Antony’s character is portrayed as calmly observing another side and Arjun’s character is depicted to be intense. Kunchacko Boban shared the poster on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Super excited to share the first look poster of my next Chaver. Need all your prayers and support. Equally elated to work with the groundbreaking filmmaker, Tinu Pappachan, and the incredible cast and crew." See the poster here:

Arjun Ashokan also expressed joy in sharing the first look of Chaver. The caption under the post reads, “Overflowing with Joy: It is with great pleasure that I unveil the first look poster of my upcoming film ‘Chaver’ Grateful for your prayers and unwavering support as we embark on this extraordinary journey. Thrilled to collaborate with the visionary filmmaker Tinu Pappachan and an incredible ensemble of cast and crew." Check out the post here:

The film is produced jointly by Venu Kunnappilly and Arun Narayan. The script has been written by actor Joy Mathew. Justin Varghese composed the music, and Jinto George is in charge of the film’s cinematography. Nishadh Yusuf is doing the movie’s editing. Chaver’s release date has not been announced yet.

Arjun Ashokan was recently seen in Achyuth Vinayak’s Thrishanku while Kunchacko Boban was most recently seen in Vineeth Vasudevan’s Poovan. Antony Varghese Pepe will next be seen in Senna Hegde’s Padmini.