First Look Poster Of Vijay Raghavendra-starrer Jog 101 Out

Kannada moviegoers first saw the splendour of Jog Falls on the big screen with Mungaru Male, seventeen years back. Since then, there have been many technological advancements, which is why Vijay Raghavendra’s upcoming movie is expected to be visually stunning. In an era where movies are hyped exponentially right from their inception, Raghavendra’s upcoming Jog 101 is being produced rapidly without much hype and noise, setting it apart from other films.

Reportedly, its shooting has already finished and the movie has been shot excessively around Jog Falls as the title suggests, and also in and around the Western Ghats. The film boasts some breathtaking visuals.

The first look of the film, which has a suspense thriller storyline, has been released and it has created a curiosity around the film. The first look poster of Jog 101 features Vijay Raghavendra riding a bike with a backpack in a picturesque location in the hills.

Jog 101 has been produced by Raghavendra, who has also served as the creative director, under the banner of Seven Star Pictures. The film’s director is Vijay Kannadiga. The quietly completed movie Jog 101 is already close to hitting the silver screens. The music composer of the film is Avinash Basootkar and the songs have been penned by V Nagendraprasad, Jayant Kaykini and Manwarshi Navalagunda.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, director Vijay Kannadiga had shed some light on Jog 101. He said, “In the movie, Vijay Raghavendra plays a software developer who enjoys exploring the outdoors. He works for six months before taking a six-month break. He switches off entirely from the outside world while on vacation. The main plot line is what transpires throughout one of his off-the-grid adventures. Tejaswini Shekar appears in the film opposite Raghavendra while Rajesh Nataranga and Govinde Gowda also have significant parts."

Lately, it has been a tough time for Vijay Raghavendra as he lost his wife Spandana to a cardiac arrest on August 7. She passed away while holidaying in Bangkok. Although it has not been even a month since her demise, Vijay is doing his bit to publicise his next projects as he believes it is something Spandana would have wanted him to do.