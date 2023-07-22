First Single From Malayalam Comedy Entertainer Voice of Sathyanathan Out

Excitement and anticipation are building among Malayalam cinema fans as the highly awaited movie “Voice of Sathyanathan" is all set to hit the screens on July 28. Directed by Raffi, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring popular actors like Dileep, Joju George, Johny Antony, Siddique, and the legendary Anupam Kher in leading roles. Produced by Shinoy Mathew under the banner of Grand Productions, the movie was initially scheduled for release on July 14 but will now entertain audiences from July 28.

The film’s opening song, O Pardesi, composed by Ankit Menon and penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, has already won the hearts of music enthusiasts. Regarded as a soulful melody, the song has received immense love from the audience, raising expectations for the film as a whole. As Dileep makes his much-awaited comeback in a comedy entertainer, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his trademark humorous flair on the big screen.

In Voice of Sathyanathan, Raffi showcases his prowess as a multi-talented filmmaker, taking charge of the story, dialogues, and screenplay. The editing responsibilities rest with Shameer Mohammed, known for his remarkable work in acclaimed films like Grandmaster, Jawan of Vellimala, Nee Ko Nja Cha, Gabbar is Back, and Singam 3.

The film also features a special cameo appearance by the talented Anushree. Behind the scenes, the creative team includes costume designer Sameera Saneesh, Chief Associate Silex Abraham, Associate Director Mubeen M. Rafi, and Makeup artist Ronex Xavier. Executive producers Manju Badusha and Neetu Shinoy, along with co-producers Roshit Lal, v14 Loven Cinemas, Prigin JP, and Jibin Joseph Kalarikaparampil (UAE), have collectively contributed to bringing “Voice of Sathyanathan" to life.

Dileep, a versatile actor, producer, and entrepreneur, holds a prominent place in the Malayalam film industry. With a remarkable portfolio of over 150 films, he has earned accolades, including the prestigious Kerala State Awards and the Filmfare South award. His journey to stardom began with the television comedy series Comicola, which garnered him recognition. Starting as an Assistant Director in 1991 with Vishnulokam, Dileep has since established himself as a powerhouse entertainer. Apart from his acting prowess, he owns the successful multiplex theatre D Cinemaas and a chain store.