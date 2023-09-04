'First Single Of Thalapathy68 To Be In Local Dialect': Music Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming movie Thalapathy68 with Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines for a long time. According to the latest updates, popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the film. However, in a recent media interaction, Yuvan Shankar shared an update about his first single.

The music composer, who recently participated in a college program, said that the first song of Vijay-starrer Thalapathy68 will be in the local dialect.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the composer celebrated his birthday, and people from showbiz wished him on the occasion. Tamil director Venkat Prabhu penned a note and expressed his good wishes for Yuvan Shankar Raja on his birthday. Along with the birthday wish, the director also expressed his excitement for his highly anticipated upcoming collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, tentatively titled Thalapathy68. Prabhu tweeted. “Happy birthday, Thambi @thisisysr waiting for you to rock #Thalapathy68."

Happy bday Thambi @thisisysr waiting for u to rock #Thalapathy68— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 31, 2023

This tweet created a lot of hype among fans, as the movie marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Thalapathy68, which stars the actor in the lead role, is being produced under the famous AGS Entertainment banner. According to reports, the film is currently in the pre-production stages and will be made with 3D VFX scanning technology.

Thalapathy68 also marks the second film of Vijay with AGS Entertainment after Bigil in 2019. The box office success of Bigil inspired the banner to attempt to repeat the same box office spectacle once again.

According to reports, the film’s production will begin in a month, as the makers are looking to release it in 2024. For Thalapathy 68, Yuvan Shankar Raja will provide both the soundtrack and background score. This will be the second time that he will be joining hands with Vijay, after Pudhiya Geethai in 2003. Meanwhile, fans are expecting another blockbuster album from the music composer.