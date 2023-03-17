We have often seen child actors and actresses go through what we call a ‘glow-up’. Be it Sana Saeed of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame to Ahsaas Channa of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna fame, some of their transformation as an adult is often fascinating to witness. Let’s take a look at another such child artist. In today’s Flashback Friday, we have Akshita Garud, who played the role of Neha Kishore in Dil Kya Kare which was released in 1999. The child actress essayed the character of Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter in the film.

Akshita also appeared in a film called Marshal alongside Mithun Chakraborty in 2002. Keeping her big screen journey aside, she went on to feature in television shows. She appeared in one of the most popular TV shows, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in 2003. She played the role of Roshni Mehra and won many hearts.

Though her acting career was pretty short-lived, her on-screen stints impressed a lot of viewers. Fans often wonder where she disappeared. Today, we are here to let you all know about her whereabouts.

Akshita Garud reportedly is making her career in the marketing field outside India. She has become a fashionista and keeps impressing her Instagram followers with her sartorial choices and stunning looks.

Recently, she made us all go gaga over her as she dropped a few pictures in men’s wear, exuding cool vibes. She chose to wear a grey waistcoat along with matching tailored pants. For accessories, she just carried a pair of glasses and black shoes. Akshita wrote in the caption, “She lubssss menswear.”

Earlier, Akshita posted a bunch of bold boss lady looks of hers, as she opted for a pantsuit set.

Dil Kya Kare was directed by Prakash Jha and was produced by Veeru Devgan and Veena Devgan. Ajay Devgn, Mahima Chaudhry, Kajol, and Chandrachur Singh starred in the film.

