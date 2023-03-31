Flower MV: Jisoo Wows BLACKPINK Fans With Her New Song From First Solo Album ME, Watch Here

It is finally here Blinks! The wait is finally over, Kim Jisoo, the last member of Blackpink, has finally made her long-awaited solo debut with her debut album, ME, and the music video for her title track, Flower, is out now. Jisoo’s debut album is an amazing showcase of her stunning vocal range, and Flower is a true masterpiece that is sure to impress all K-Pop fans, whether they are hardcore Blackpink fans or not. Jisoo’s vocals on the song are nothing short of incredible, and the lyrics are incredibly powerful, describing heartbreak and moving on with a savage intensity that will leave you speechless.

Composed by 24, VVN, and KUSH, and the lyrics written by Vince, KUSH, VVN, and Teddy, Jisoo uses “flower" as a metaphor for her emotional state after a heartbreak, singing “Nothing is left but the scent of flower" to describe the feeling of loss and emptiness. However, she also makes a powerful statement about moving on and finding strength after heartbreak, as flowers bloom again in the spring.

The music video for Flower is also a visual masterpiece, featuring Jisoo in a stunning array of outfits and locations that are sure to leave you mesmerized. From start to finish, the video is a stunning showcase of Jisoo’s incredible talent and charisma, and it’s impossible not to be captivated by her every move. The entire music video screams luxury as it begins with a cozy indoor setting before Jisoo moves to the streets in a black convertible. Whether it is dancing or simply walking toward the camera, the Blackpink star does it with such grace, it is hard to look away.

To add to the excitement, the promotion of the album was also accompanied by two breathtaking visual films that had all the fans gasping in awe. Anyone who has ventured into the world of K-Pop already knows that this is not something new. Promotions are taken very seriously when it comes to the release or comebacks of idols. And for those die-hard fans, they can also look forward to checking out the special merchandise of Jisoo’s album, including the album in both cassette and vinyl formats.

It is certainly a release that will have you humming the tunes for weeks on end and have you completely enamored with the music and the Blackpink stars and their undeniable talent.

The release of Jisoo’s solo album has been highly anticipated by fans, as Blackpink members have been pursuing solo projects alongside the group's activities. Jisoo’s solo debut marks the final member of Blackpink to release a solo project, following the successful solo releases of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

