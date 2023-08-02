Followers Go Gaga As Gaayathri Krishnan Exits Tamil Show Kizhakku Vaasal

Tamil television serial Kizhakku Vaasal on Vijay TV has been generating much excitement among tinsel town enthusiasts due to its intriguing plot and an ensemble cast of popular actors, including Gaayathri Krishnan. The show was all set to go on air on August 7 at 10 PM, and fans were eagerly anticipating Gaayathri’s performance in the role of a mother to actor Venkat Ranganathan. Unfortunately, news has now emerged that the talented actress has reportedly left the serial due to health reasons.

As per the reports, Gaayathri Krishnan has been diagnosed with Calcification, a condition in which abnormal amounts of calcium phosphate are deposited in the body’s soft tissue. This unexpected health issue has forced her to step away from her role in Kizhakku Vaasal, much to the disappointment of her loyal fan base. Additionally, there were also reports of some issues with her call sheet, which may have contributed to her decision to leave the show.

This unforeseen development has left fans shocked, as they had greatly appreciated Gaayathri’s realistic and compelling performances in television dramas, including her portrayal of the antagonist in the popular web series Ayali. Reportedly, the makers of Kizhakku Vaasal had offered her a substantial remuneration, even higher than what she was previously offered for her acting stint in the well-received serial Ethirneechal. Gaayathri had garnered much praise for her acting skills in Ethirneechal, making her departure from Kizhakku Vaasal even more disheartening for her fans.

Kizhakku Vaasal revolves around the theme of respecting women and refraining from burdening them with the responsibilities of men. The storyline follows four daughters-in-law of a household who take it upon themselves to make the men of their house understand this important point. The show’s core theme emphasizes their journey and how successful they are in bringing about this change in mindset.

In addition to Gaayathri Krishnan, actor Sanjeev Venkat has also announced his exit from Kizhakku Vaasal. Taking to his Instagram story, he shared the news and expressed gratitude for the role of Muthu in the serial. He also mentioned missing working with renowned personalities like Radhika Sarathkumar and S.A. Chandrashekhar, leaving fans eager to see him in his next project.

The serial Kizhakku Vaasal boasts an impressive cast, including actors Venkat Ranganathan, SA Chandrashekhar, Anand Babu, Arun Kumar Rajan, and others. As of now, there are no details available regarding the direction the plot will take following Gaayathri Krishnan and Sanjeev Venkat’s exits.