For Janhvi Kapoor, It's A Dream Come True To Partner With Jr NTR In Devara

Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film has garnered a good response from the audience and Janhvi, Varun and director Nitesh Tiwari are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi opened up about the list of actors and directors she dreams of working with. The actress also shared her excitement about teaming up with Jr NTR in Devara, revealing that she had manifested working with the RRR star and finally, her dream came true.

“I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much, I think for 1 year I was like, ‘Please mujhe mauka mile, (please give me a chance)’ and now finally it happened." When Varun took Hrithik Roshan’s name, she said, “Yeah of course, I’ve been obsessed with him for a very long time,” she told the portal.

The Good Luck Jerry actor also disclosed that her Wishlist includes other actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Johnny Lever and Tiger Shroff. While talking about directors, Janhvi is eager to collaborate with Neeraj Ghaywan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar.

During a media event earlier this year, Janhvi praised Jr NTR’s charismatic presence and shared her excitement about sharing screen space with him in the movie Devara. Janhvi mentioned that she had prayed and wished to work with Jr NTR in every interview.

“I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story,” she said.

On Jr NTR’s birthday this year, the makers of Devara presented a special gift to fans by unveiling the first look and official title of the film, which was originally referred to as NTR 30. For this highly anticipated film, the South Indian star is reuniting with director Koratala Siva, following their successful collaboration in the 2016 movie Janatha Garage.

The movie marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan, who will play a negative role.

Apart from Devara, Janhvi has two more exciting films in her kitty. In Mr And Mrs Mahi, she will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao, while in Ulajh she’ll be seen along with, Gulshan Devaiha, Roshan Mathew, Sachin Khedekar, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.