For Kartik Aaryan, ‘Head Down And Work Hard’ Is The Mantra For His Success

Kartik Aaryan is known for his stellar performances in some of the most entertaining Bollywood films and currently has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. One of them is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and for the actor, his only motto to achieve success in his film is to stay committed and put in his best efforts. Sharing his success mantra and hinting that he has started working on the upcoming project, the actor posted a partly obscured image on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Head Down and Work Hard."

Kartik Aaryan could be seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys merchandise cap that hid half of his face, and only his stubble could be seen. His fans were quite delighted to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. One of them remarked, “Selfie King is back after ages," while another said, “Aaj suraj kaha se uga hy…your selfie after so many ages." Some also praised his efforts and said, “Hard working AARYAN." One fan joked, “Monday Blue turned to Kartik blues."

In the picture, the actor was seen giving his signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gesture, leaving fans to guess that he has started working on the third instalment. A user wrote, “Super Excited for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, Kartik Aaryan!! You are going to rock it! Like you do in every movie. A fan just wrote, “Hello Rooh Baba."

Kartik Aaryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was, without a doubt, one of his most memorable to date. The Anees Bazmee film was a smash hit, and the audience adored Kartik’s performance as Rooh Baba. This year, the actor revealed that the third instalment of the film is in the works, with a release date set for Diwali 2024. Kartik posted an announcement video for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which he dressed up as his character from the horror comedy and spoke some of his iconic dialogues. Along with the clip, he wrote, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024," with the hashtag Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 premiered in 2022 and grossed more than 180 crore in India. In addition to Kartik Aaryan, the film featured Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha this year. He is gearing up for Chandu Champion which marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The actor will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India and in director Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.