‘Forgot I Was Ever A Star’: Zayed Khan On Film Rejections, Lowest Phase In Life

Zayed Khan rose to overnight stardom after starring in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. His boyish charm, long hair, and chiselled physique in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer were a hit among the masses, especially his female fans. Post the success of Main Hoon Na, he continued to feature in a string of Bollywood films. But, none of his films created much of an impact in the theatres. His failure to strike a chord with the audience made him move away from the limelight. Now the 42-year-old is ready to make a comeback into the film industry with an untitled film alongside his father Sanjay Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zayed opened up about one of his lowest phases in life. He revealed that after facing umpteen rejections, he stopped his self-care routine. Sometime later, when he was offered a role in his upcoming film, Zayed said that he looked like a “baingan” (brinjal).

Elaborating on the topic, Zayed shared that almost a year and a half earlier, he was at his lowest point in life, in terms of career. The actor was so disappointed in not getting any work that he stopped taking care of himself. “I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star,” said Zayed.

top videos

That’s when one of his friends named Aseem came to meet him like a boon. He expressed his surprise to Zayed asking him why he was not getting any film offers, despite being handsome. Zayed said that he found it better not to inform his friend that he already visited several studios for auditions, but in vain. His “charm” failed to work out. Leaving Zayed stunned, Aseem offered the actor a film. “I was confused, I was looking like a baingan, literally very lopsided,” confessed the actor.

Over six years, Zayed and Aseem penned the script for the film together. It will be released on the OTT platform very soon. Zayed, who will be sharing the screen space with his father, had earlier worked in the 1990 television show The Sword of Tipu Sultan, directed by his father. Other details of Zayed’s soon-to-release film are under wraps.