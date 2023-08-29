Former Actress Rinke Khanna’s Daughter Naomika Saran Is As Glamorous As One Can Get

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia may not have had a flattering movie career but she has made a name for himself as a successful columnist and author post her marriage with Akshay Kumar. Her career as an actress was uneventful and short but even more so was the career of her lesser known sister Rinke Khanna. After making a promising debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Rinke Khanna appeared in just a couple of films and after realizing that stardom was avoiding her, she tied the knot to businessman Sameer Saran in 2003 and have a daughter together.

Akshay and Twinkle’s children hog the limelight quite often but Rinke’s daughter Naomika Saran prefers to stay away from it. Today, we will focus on her, a beautiful young woman who is carrying forward the Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia genes. Born on October 19, 2004 in London, she completed her schooling at The Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, Haryana New, and from Era High School, Panchgani, Maharashtra. She graduated from St. Xavier’s college Mumbai in February this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomika Saran (@naomika14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomika Saran (@naomika14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomika Saran (@naomika14)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomika Saran (@naomika14)

Naomika has quite a few pictures with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia on her profile which suggests that she is quite close to her grandma. In addition to that, she also seems to be close to her cousin Aarav, son of Akshay and Twinkle as the cousins are often seen having a good time together in photos. She is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s biggest head turners and one of the most adored and admired starkids in B Town. She has been defining hotness and cuteness throughout the years with her photographs, and fans are eagerly awaiting her Bollywood debut. It is not known whether she wants to make a career out of films but she is completely spot on on the glamour factor.