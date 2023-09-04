Former Lead Singer Of Rock Band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, Dies At 56, Days After Being In Hospice Care

The former lead singer and founding member of the rock band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, passed away on Monday, September 4 at 56 years of age. While no cause of death has been revealed yet, it was earlier reported that the singer had been under hospice care for the last few days. He passed away in his house in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by his loved ones.

Manager of Smash Mouth, Robert Hayes told CNN, “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger-than-life than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones."

“Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target," Robert added.

During Steve’s era with the band, Smash Mouth released many hit songs like Astro Lounge, All Star and I’m A Believer. All Star also received a Grammy nomination and then achieved greater height when it was featured in the soundtrack of the 2001 film Shrek.

Steve said in a 2014 interview with Vice, “It’s weird, people ask me, ‘Do you get bored of playing these songs?’ I’m like, ‘Why would I get bored of playing them? This is what puts bread and butter on my table. You know, there’s always somebody in the crowd who hasn’t heard it. Or hasn’t seen it live. When I go out onstage, I look at it that way. Once that classic song starts, people just go bananas. Has ‘Free Bird’ ever got old?"

Smash Mouth reached the peak of its popularity in the late 90s. Talking about the band’s success and the effort that it took for them to attain it, Steve told CNN in a 1999 interview, “We never do anything traditional. We never go through the front door. It’s always the back door, or an open window or something, to get our stuff played." Steve has a significant contribution in the success of the rock band. He personally visited radio stations across the US to get them to play their song Astro Lounge.

Steve left the band in 2021 due to complications with his health. He was earlier diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease that affects the heart’s muscles in a way that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood across the body. This can eventually lead to heart failure.

After Steve’s exit a few years ago, Zach Goode took over as the lead vocalist.