Francia Raisa Clarifies She Wasn't 'Forced' To Donate Kidney To Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa has clarified “there’s no beef" between her and Selena Gomez. During her appearance on the Good Guys podcast, the How I Met Your Mother actress spoke candidly about her friendship with Selena Gomez revealing she was never “forced" to donate her kidney to the singer. It was in 2017 when the singer was battling with lupus and looking for an organ donor. Francia Raisa jumped to the musician’s rescue upon discovering she was a match. Refreshing memories of the past, the actress told the podcast host that the medical procedure felt like the right thing to do.

“I’ve said this before, but that was a time where I just felt it in my heart,” said Francia. The actress went on to emphasise the fact she voluntarily chose to give her kidney to Selena out of genuine kindness. “No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I’ve been super blessed ever since," she added. If anything, Francia only needed time even though she was ready to make the donation. “I wanted to tell her when I made the decision. I knew it was going to happen, I just needed time,” she explained.

The revelation comes at a time when the duo is rumoured to have fallen out. Social media had been abuzz with ongoing speculation of a rift between the two. However, Francia clarified that she remains on good terms with Selena Gomez. The rumour of an ongoing feud began when the Good For You singer told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift is her only friend in Hollywood. The Wolves hitmaker later issued an apology for her remark in a TikTok clip saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Just a week ago, Selena Gomez dismissed the feud speculation by sharing a special birthday tribute for Francia via Instagram on July 26. The post consisted of three happy photographs of the duo which Selena captioned, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you." Take a look at the birthday post here:

In terms of work, Selena Gomez is currently working on her new album that will follow her 2020 release Rare.