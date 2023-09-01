Friday Night Plan Review: Babil Khan Shines In This Heartwarming Tale Of Self-Discovery

In a world where we are constantly worried about the fear of uncertainty irrespective of our age, and especially in our early 20s, Babil Khan’s Friday Night Plan brings in the right sense of reassurance to our minds, allowing us to let things loose and enjoy the ride. The film takes you back to the good old days of having school crushes, hilarious mishaps, and awkward encounters, only to laugh about it and cherish them later. But having said that, the storyline offers much more than the nuances of teen drama.

The film backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan stars an ensemble cast of young actors including Babil Khan, Adhya Anand, Medha Rana, Amrith Jayan, and Aditya Jain, while veteran actress Juhi Chawla has an extended cameo appearance.

The movie revolves around two brothers, who have completely contrasting approaches towards life and handling things. It presents how they grow closer and understand each other better when they are thrown off in circumstances, they never saw coming.

While Sidharth (Babil Khan) has to be the responsible, nerdy big brother, his younger sibling Aditya (Amrith Jayan) takes things one hour at a time. However, things change for the better or worse when Sidharth becomes the talk of the school and is forced to tag along to a party with ‘cool’ and ‘popular’ kids. However, the story gets even funnier and edgier when Sidharth, along with his brother, take risks and land in trouble on that one Friday Night when their mom (Juhi Chawla) is away from town for work.

The 1 hour 50 minute run time is perfectly balanced. While the first half quickly establishes the character dynamics, the second half of the film focuses more on their growths, and the circumstances responsible for the same. Along with this, the songs in the film add the much-needed freshness of a feel-good romance.

Needless to say, the biggest asset of Friday Night Plan is undoubtedly its originality. Vatsal Neelakantan takes you on a nostalgic ride, of your early teens and twenties. He also takes you back to the 2000s Bollywood, where films like Wake Up Sid, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa tug our hearts.

The movie also marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s second film outing. The actor who was earlier seen in the psychological drama Qala, shifted to a completely different genre with this film. His acting is top-notch and effortless. He as Siddharth brings in the right sense of charm, wit, and sensitivity in himself. Amrith Jayan as Adi, his younger brother, lights up every frame with his million-dollar mischievous smile and antics. Adhya Anand and Medha Rana, who play siblings too, bring in the right sense of authenticity with their sibling banter and spats. And with Juhi Chawla’s presence, the movie gets the right amount of gravitas. Her short and significant screen presence completes the film in a way.

Since our idea of teen romance, having butterflies and in fact, making harmless mistakes, taking risks, or living on the edge is influenced very much by the Western culture, Excel Entertainment’s Friday Night Plan is an honest approach to creating that kind of film, keeping Indian roots intact.

All in all, Friday Night Plan is a warm hug to every person, especially those in their teens and 20s to feel validated. It talks about taking things easy, but responsibly. This movie actually deserves to be a part of your Friday night plan - an emotional rollercoaster ride that promises laughter, and perhaps a few tears of joy.