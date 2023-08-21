Friday Night Plan Trailer: Babil Khan Headlines A Breezy, Slice Of Life Film With Juhi Chawla

After his debut with Qala, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is back with a fun slick of life entertainer titled Friday Night Plan. Helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the movie is all set to release on Netflix on September 1. The makers dropped the trailer today.

The movie promises to be a light-hearted entertainer. In the film, Babil is seen portraying a studious nerdy elder brother, while Amrith Jayan plays his naughty and mischievous younger sibling. Juhi Chawla plays Babil’s on-screen mother and while she is away fro a couple nights, the brothers make sure to have the time of their lives with a series of happy moments as well as goof-ups. The 2 minutes 20 second trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives.

Earlier in the morning, Babil shared the trailer. It was captioned, “School’s out, mom’s out and so are the two siblings. Will this be their best Friday Night Plan yet? 👀.”

Babil, who made his acting debut last year with the Netflix film Qala, said Friday Night Plan was a relatable subject for him. “Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It’s a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after ‘Qala’, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this project," the actor said.

Neelakanthan described the movie as “a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self-discovery that speaks to all audiences." Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India also shared that after Mismatched and Class, they are excited to bring Friday Night Plan for their young adult audiences.

“We are thrilled to bring together an exciting, fresh cast for this novel, a promising tale of two brothers which is sure to strike a chord with audiences as it celebrates the universal theme of sibling love and misadventures on a fateful Friday Night. Partnering with the masters of this genre, Excel Entertainment has been a true delight,” he added.

Friday Night Plan also stars Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana and Ninad Kama in pivotal roles. The movie release on September 1.