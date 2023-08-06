Friendship Day 2023 in India: These Bollywood Girl Gangs Are Proof That True Friendship Is Forever!

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2023: Girl gangs have been a staple of Bollywood movies for decades. From the iconic Kapoor Sisters and the Arora Sisters to the more recent Preity Zinta, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, these groups of women have shown that true friendship is possible, even in the spotlight.

Bollywood girl gangs are not just about having fun and being stylish. They are also about supporting each other through thick and thin. They are a source of strength and inspiration for young women everywhere.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of girl gangs in Bollywood movies. These movies often explore the themes of female empowerment, friendship, and sisterhood. They are a reminder that women can achieve anything when they work together.

As we celebrate Friendship Day today on August 6, let us have a look at some of those Bollywood BFFs who have made us believe in friendship every now and then.

Preity Zinta, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif

This girl gang is known for their fun and outgoing personalities. They are always up for an adventure, and they always support each other’s careers. They are also known for their philanthropy work, and they are always using their platform to make a difference in the world.

The Kapoors and The Aroras

This is one of the most iconic girl gangs in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora Khan have been friends since childhood and their bond is truly inspiring. They are always there for each other through thick and thin, and they always know how to have a good time.

Charlie’s Angels

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Her childhood buddies are Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. This girl gang is known for their star power and their fashion sense. They are all the daughters of Bollywood actors, and they are all following in their parents’ footsteps. They are a great example of how young women can use their platform to inspire others.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are known to be the best of friends since childhood. They often give us friendship goals by going on vacations and partying together. There’s never a dull moment when these two BFFs are together.

Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor

The long-time friends and collaborators, who admit to being creatively intuitive of each other, are designer Masaba Gupta and film producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. They are BFFs. Their bond and similar thinking in fashion have taken their fashion game and friendship to a whole new level.