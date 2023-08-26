From A Small 1999 Serial To Longest Running TV Show, Here's Lataa Saberwal's Journey

Actress Lataa Saberwal is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi television industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the Star Plus daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This TV show has been entertaining the audience continuously for years and is the longest-running fictional TV show in India. Every character in the series became equally popular. Among them, Akshara’s mother, played by Saberwal, won the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Rajshree Maheshwari. But did you know that before this superhit show, she had appeared in a few Bollywood movies? Let’s take a look at Lataa Saberwal’s journey.

Lataa Saberwal started her film career with the 2004 romantic comedy film Ishq Vishk. The movie featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in their debut film performances, along with Shenaz Treasurywala, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah and Vishal Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film was a huge success and it was internationally distributed by UTV Motion Pictures. According to reports, the movie collected approximately Rs 12.26 crore and was made on a budget of Rs 8.5 crore.

In 2006, Saberwal was seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Vivah. The romantic drama film was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and backed by and distributed by Rajshri Productions. In this film, the actress was seen in the role of Shahid Kapoor’s sister-in-law. Her character won a lot of appreciation from the audience. Vivah became one of the biggest commercial successes of the year grossing more than Rs 53 crore worldwide.

Later, Saberwal was also seen in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. The film was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and featured Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar, Deepak Dobriyal and Aashika Bhatia in supporting roles.

In 2021, Saberwal officially said that she had quit television and was looking for projects in movies and OTT space. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Announcing formally that I have quit daily soaps, though I’m open for the web, movies, or a great cameo. Thank you, daily soaps, for being an integral part of my life."

Lata started her television journey in 1999 with the mythological series Geeta Rahasya.