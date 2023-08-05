From Acting To Motivational Speaker: A look at journey of actress who played Mandodari In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television show Ramayan holds a special place in the hearts of many viewers, evoking cherished memories of childhood. The show’s captivating portrayal of the eternal battle between good and evil left an indelible mark on the audience. While the lead actors Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia became synonymous with the divine characters of Lord Ram and Sita, another actress won the love and admiration of viewers with her compelling performance as Mandodari. Her name is Aparajita Bhushan.

Aparajita Bhushan portrayed the character of Mandodari, the virtuous wife of the formidable Raavan in Ramayan. Daughter of the renowned actor Bharat Bhushan, Aparajita ventured into acting after the tragic demise of her husband. In a candid interview, she revealed that it was none other than the visionary director Ramanand Sagar who introduced her to the world of acting. Prior to this, Aparajita had worked as a dubbing artist for Chinese and Japanese films in both Hindi and English. It was during one such dubbing assignment that fate brought her in contact with the creators of Ramayan.

The role of Mandodari was highly coveted, and numerous actors had auditioned for it. A stroke of luck smiled upon Aparajita, and she secured the role, leaving an unforgettable mark with her nuanced portrayal. Interestingly, her journey into the world of dubbing began through her second mother, Ratna Bhushan, who indirectly played a pivotal role in connecting her to the world of Ramayan.

As Ramayan made a triumphant return to the television screens during the COVID-19 lockdown, Aparajita was happy to witness the special moment. The show’s re-telecast rekindled the nation’s love for the epic saga, and the actress’s phone didn’t stop ringing with messages from fans. She fondly shared, “I am so proud that I was part of that epic on Indian TV!"

Apart from her iconic role as Mandodari, Aparajita Bhushan also shone as the lead actress in the 1997 film Gupt: The Hidden Truth. After Gupt, she seemed to vanish from the silver screen. In a candid conversation, Aparajita shared that she has found solace and contentment in Pune, where she now resides with her family.

The multi-talented actress has since ventured into other meaningful pursuits. She is now a successful writer and a motivational speaker. Her association with Brahma Kumaris allows her to share her wisdom and insights with others, guiding them towards the art of living and inner peace.

Aparajita Bhushan’s journey from the beloved Mandodari to a writer and motivational speaker exemplifies her versatility and determination. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of millions who continue to admire her for bringing Mandodari to life on screen.