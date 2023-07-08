From Action to Drama, Tamil Movies Set To Steal The Spotlight In The First Week of July 2023

Three new Tamil movies hit the theaters on the first Friday of July 2023, offering audiences a variety of genres to choose from. The movies are directed by three distinguished directors of the industry and are expected to fare good, both critically and commercially.

Let’s have a brief look at the list of Tamil Movies that released on Friday, July 7:

Bumper

Bumper, a Tamil comedy film directed by M. Selvakumar and produced by S. Thiagaraja and T. Anandajothi, features Vetri as the lead protagonist and marks the debut of Shivani Narayanan as the female lead. The film revolves around the Keralla Lottery and the prize money. With music composed by Govind Vasantha, Bumper has received a U/A certificate and there are reports suggesting that it may also have an OTT release in the future.

Infinity

Infinity, an action-packed crime drama directed by Sai Karthik and produced by V. Manikandan, U. Prabhu, K. Arputharajan, and D. Balabaskaran, features Natarajan, Vidya Pradeep, and Subramaniam in pivotal roles. Balasubramaniam G has composed the music for the film. The story revolves around a CBI officer investigating a series of murders in Chennai, promising an intriguing suspense-filled narrative in a dynamic setting.

Kaadapura Kalaikuzhu

Raja Guruswamy’s directorial debut, Kaadapura Kalaikuzhu is a film set in the picturesque village of KaraKatta and centered around its art, has garnered attention. The movie features Muneeskanth and Kali Venkat in the lead roles. Raja Guruswamy has not only directed the film but also penned its captivating story.