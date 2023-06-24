From Alia Bhatt To Irrfan Khan, Indian Actors Who Played Negative Roles In Hollywood

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The recently released trailer shows the actress causing chaos and destruction in the role of an antagonist. The film will premiere on August 11. Here is a listicle of the Indian actors who were seen as villains in Hollywood films.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda did his first international film Extraction in 2020. The Netflix film also featured Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. The actor made a high-octane action entry in the film as Saju. The actor was praised by both the audience and critics for his incredible performance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not just known for her work in the Indian Cinema but also has left a mark in Hollywood films. The actress essayed the role of Sonia Solandres in The Pink Panther 2. She was the antagonist in the 2009 sequel. In the film, she was known as the popular international thief called The Tornado. The film also featured Steve Martin, Jean Reno and Emily Mortimer in significant roles.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her way through her role in the action thriller Quantico as Alex Parrish. The American ABC web series was critically acclaimed. She then was seen in the 2017 film Baywatch Reloaded as the antagonist alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The film was a hit in its year and was lauded for its amazing star cast.

Dhanush

Dhanush is a known well-established actor in Tamil cinema who has even worked in various other regional languages including Hindi. The filmmaker was recently scooped up by the Russo Brothers for The Gray Man, where he played the character of a deadly assassin named Avik San. The Russo Brothers who praised the actor’s camera presence even hinted at a spin-off for his character.

Irrfan Khan

The list is incomplete without Irrfan Khan who had worked in multiple big-ticket Hollywood films. The late actor played the menacing Oscorp agent in Amazing Spider-Man.