From Allu Arjun To Jr NTR, South Indian Stars Join Threads App

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently introduced a new app called Threads, which bears resemblance to Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging site Twitter. This fresh platform has garnered considerable attention, attracting numerous celebrities. Prominent South Indian stars, including Jr NTR and Allu Arjun, were among the first to create their profiles on Threads.

Allu Arjun, currently engrossed in the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule, briefly mentioned “Actor" in his bio and has not yet made any posts. Within a mere 24 hours, he managed to amass an impressive following of 364,000 users.

Jr NTR, who will be seen next in Koratala Siva’s Devara, has also joined the social media platform. In just 24 hours, he has gained approximately 154,000 followers on his profile.

Several other South Indian celebrities have also hopped on the Threads bandwagon. Tamannaah Bhatia joined the app and shared a post with a playful pun, stating, “I’m (Th)ready for this. Let’s Go."

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently joined Threads, posted a video featuring himself and his co-star from the film Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The video showcased the actors offering prayers in a temple. Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in a white shirt and veshti, while Samantha looked stunning in a red saree. Towards the end of the video, the duo greeted the audience with a namaste, mentioning that they are wrapping up the final leg of shooting for Kushi.

Shruti Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi have also joined Threads, although they have not posted anything on their timelines yet.

Threads, which launched in over 100 countries, is strikingly similar to Twitter and is closely linked to Instagram. It enables users to follow and connect with their friends and favourite celebrities. The application is available for both iOS and Android users.

With its launch, Threads has attracted significant attention from celebrities, making it an exciting platform for fans to engage with their favourite stars. As more and more South Indian celebrities join Threads, users can anticipate a diverse range of posts and updates from their beloved stars shortly.