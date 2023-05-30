From Allu Arjun to Yash, Know The Films They Stepped Into Films With

Several South actors have managed to make a mark not just on a national level, but internationally as well. However, as they stepped into acting, some of them struggled to deliver a hit. Today let us take a look at the debut movies of some popular leading men from the South.

Suriya

One of the most bankable South stars, Suriya entered the entertainment industry back in 1997 at the age of 22 with the film Nerukku Ner. Up next, the Jai Bhim actor will be seen reprising his role as Rolex in the second instalment of the highly-appreciated film Vikram.

Mahesh Babu

Did you know Superstar Mahesh Babu worked as a child actor in the 1979 drama Needa? After two decades, he was launched as a lead actor in the 1999 film Rajakumarudu.

Thalapati Vijay

Another big name from the South film fraternity, Thalapathy Vijay, commenced his film career with the movie Naliya Thirupu, which was released in the year 1992.

Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now. He made his Tollywood debut with the movie Eeshwar in the year 2002.

Vijay Devarakonda

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda became a nationwide sensation with the movie Arjun Reddy, but did you know his primary movie as an actor was the 2011 drama Nuvilla? However, he finally tasted success with the 2016 outing Pelli Choopulu.

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s first movie was the 2003 release Gangotri, and ever since then, he has been entertaining movie buffs.

Yash

Who among us has not watched the KGF series? Yash’s first film as an actor happens to be the 2007 release Jambada Hudugi.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is credited with several powerful performances over the years. His cinematic journey began in 1996 with a small appearance. Back in 2010, he was seen in the lead role in the drama Thenmerku Paruvakatru. In the meantime, Vijay Sethupathi will next essay an important role in Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.