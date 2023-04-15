From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn and Kajol: B-Town Celebs Wish Fans on Baisakhi

Baisakhi is being celebrated with great pomp and vigour on Friday, April 14. Also known as Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the new year and the harvest season. Several Bollywood celebrities on Friday extended their best wishes on Baisakhi to their fans and followers. From Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to Hema Malini and Nimrat Kaur, celebs posted something special for their fans on the occasion.

Nimrat Kaur dropped a message video on her Instagram account, extending her wishes to everyone on the occasion. The Airlift actress was seen decked in a yellow kurta, a colour that has long been associated with Baisakhi. Nimrat can be heard saying, “May you all be surrounded with prosperity, harvest, joy and happiness. Wishing you all a very very happy Baisakhi.” Nimrat Kaur shared the video with the caption written in Punjabi, English and Hindi. The caption read, “Wishing you all a very Happy Baisakhi… and a very Happy New Year. May the bountiful season of harvest remind us all to be grateful for all the blessings in our life. My best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi which is filled with golden harvest and the fragrance of sunshine.”

Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture on Twitter, throwing light on one of the most important teachings by Guru Nanak. The text on the picture read, “Begin the year by embracing ‘Sab Tera’ one of Nanak’s greatest teachings. Happy Baisakhi.” He shared the picture along with his signature tweet number and wished all his fans on the occasion.

T 4617 - Happy Baisakhi 🚩 pic.twitter.com/T4p6IAERwF— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2023

Ajay Devgn, who is currently basking in the success of his latest directorial Bholaa, shared an Instagram Story with the words, “Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyaan. Happy Baisakhi.”

Kajol shared a photo of a farm and wrote in Hindi, “Baisakhi di lakh-lakh vadhayiyan. (Wishing you all a very happy Baisakhi.)” The Salaam Venky actress dropped the picture along with some beautiful instrumental music on her Stories.

‘Bollywood’s Dream Girl’, Hema Malini, shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wished her fans ‘the festive month’ in which people are celebrating “Tamizh Puthandu, Baisakhi, Bihu, Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha''. While sharing the pictures, the veteran actress wrote in the caption, “It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Assam) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month.”

For those who don’t know, Baisakhi has both religious and cultural significance. Apart from signifying the beginning of the harvest season, it also marks the founding of the Khalsa Panth.

