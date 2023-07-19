From Amitabh-Rekha To Ranbir-Deepika, Bollywood Love Stories That Faded With Time

Bollywood, the glitzy world of cinema, has always been a hotbed for high-profile relationships, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Over the years, many big stars have been rumoured to be dating, some leading to fairy-tale marriages, while others faced the bitter reality of parting ways due to differences and infidelities.

Numerous names come to mind when reflecting on Bollywood couples who were believed to be romantically involved but eventually drifted apart, either tying the knot with someone else or embracing a single life. Here is a list of a few such couples in Bollywood, whose rumoured relationships stirred up industry buzz, but their paths eventually diverged, leading them on separate journeys of love and life.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The couple were rumoured to be dating each other during the shoot of the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The relationship was exclusively confirmed by Aishwarya herself in an interview with The Times Of India in 2002, where she mentioned the difficulties and bad times she faced with Salman Khan as he was toxic and a dominating partner who had even physically tortured her and claimed to be one of the nightmares in her life.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked endearing with each other in the movie Jab We Met, were rumoured to be together since 2004. According to media reports, they both started seeing each other on the sets of the movie Fida, but later they chose to separate ways but never spoke about the reason behind their breakup. Currently, both of them are married as Shahid has tied the knot with Meera Kapoor, while Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

The most talked-about love story in Bollywood is from the 1990s when the Shahenshah of Bollywood was rumoured to have an affair with Rekha. Though they never confirmed it officially, Rekha has always been vocal about the love she holds for Amitabh. During that time, Amitabh was married to Jaya Bachchan, and he chose to stay loyal to her even despite the controversies.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other while they were shooting for the film Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2007. The couple was open about their relationship and were seen talking openly about their love lives. They got separated with the rumour arising that Ranbir had cheated on Deepika. Both did admit that indirectly in interviews, and they decided to part ways and move ahead. Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt last year.